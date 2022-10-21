Jagan lashes out at Oppn, says war between good and evil has begun

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every day for the next 19 months will be a war between good and evil, and forces striving for social justice and those bent on disruption and anarchy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday. The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme held at Avanigadda in Krishna district to distribute confirmation letters, de-notifying Sharathugalu patta lands from the list of prohibited lands, to farmers.

“The fight will be between the YSRC government, which has extended welfare benefits to 87 per cent people in Andhra Pradesh, and yellow party’s feudal lords who have done nothing for the people,” the chief minister asserted.

Cautioning people to stay wary of statements made against the government, Jagan stated that conspiracies against him will only increase in the coming days. “I urge you all not to fall prey to these conspirators and media houses promoting them. If you believe that my government has done something good for you, then stand by me,” he appealed.

In an indirect dig at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan said he might not have the support of an adopted son, but he has the blessings of God and the public. Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s recent outburst, the Chief Minister remarked that leaders, who have nothing to make claims about their achievements, were resorting to profanities that even street rowdies don’t use. On the JSP chief flashing his slipper and warning to thrash those who call him ‘Package Star’, the chief minister exclaimed how such people can call themselves leaders.

CM links three capitals with three marriages

Stating that his government proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh in a bid to ensure that no region is ignored, the Chief Minister said, “And then there is a leader who vouches for three marriages and says if others want, they can also marry thrice.”

“What will happen to our daughters and sisters, if everyone starts marrying and divorcing 3-4 times? Where will this society go? How will there be security for women? Will these leaders show us the right path,” Jagan questioned.

In an indirect dig at TDP chief, he said, “Those with a history of doing nothing for the people will put forth colourful manifestos during elections. After that they relegate those manifestos to the dustbin.”

OVER 35,000 ACRES UNDER 22A DE-NOTIFIED

Launching the programme to de-notify 35,669 acres of land across the State at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday, Jagan explained that de-notification of lands from Section 22A will fully restore the rights of farmers

