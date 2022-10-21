Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan lashes out at Oppn, says war between good and evil has begun

Cautioning people to stay wary of statements made against the government, Jagan stated that conspiracies against him will only increase in the coming days.

Published: 21st October 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM launched the programme to de-notify 35,669 acres of land across the State at Avanigadda in Krishna district

CM launched the programme to de-notify 35,669 acres of land across the State at Avanigadda in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every day for the next 19 months will be a war between good and evil, and forces striving for social justice and those bent on disruption and anarchy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday. The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme held at Avanigadda in Krishna district to distribute confirmation letters, de-notifying Sharathugalu patta lands from the list of prohibited lands, to farmers.

“The fight will be between the YSRC government, which has extended welfare benefits to 87 per cent people in Andhra Pradesh, and yellow party’s feudal lords who have done nothing for the people,” the chief minister asserted.

Cautioning people to stay wary of statements made against the government, Jagan stated that conspiracies against him will only increase in the coming days. “I urge you all not to fall prey to these conspirators and media houses promoting them. If you believe that my government has done something good for you, then stand by me,” he appealed.

In an indirect dig at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan said he might not have the support of an adopted son, but he has the blessings of God and the public. Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s recent outburst, the Chief Minister remarked that leaders, who have nothing to make claims about their achievements, were resorting to profanities that even street rowdies don’t use. On the JSP chief flashing his slipper and warning to thrash those who call him ‘Package Star’, the chief minister exclaimed how such people can call themselves leaders.

CM links three capitals with three marriages

Stating that his government proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh in a bid to ensure that no region is ignored, the Chief Minister said, “And then there is a leader who vouches for three marriages and says if others want, they can also marry thrice.”

“What will happen to our daughters and sisters, if everyone starts marrying and divorcing 3-4 times? Where will this society go? How will there be security for women? Will these leaders show us the right path,” Jagan questioned.  

In an indirect dig at TDP chief, he said, “Those with a history of doing nothing for the people will put forth colourful manifestos during elections. After that they relegate those manifestos to the dustbin.”

OVER 35,000 ACRES UNDER 22A DE-NOTIFIED
Launching the programme to de-notify 35,669 acres of land across the State at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday, Jagan explained that de-notification of lands from Section 22A will fully restore the rights of farmers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp