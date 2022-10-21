Nursery owner locks up woman, child after hubby fails to clear Rs 2 lakh debt

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A nursery owner allegedly locked up a woman and her baby girl in a room after her husband failed to clear his debt. Police rescued the woman on Thursday and detained the accused, identified as Sudhakar Reddy. The woman has been identified as Nagamani.

The incident took place at GV Satram in Mydukur town and came to light after Nagamani’s husband, Subbarayudu, lodged a complaint with the Mydukur Urban police. SI G Maddileti said Subbarayudu had been working at Sudhakar’s nursery for the past eight years. The nursery owner gave an advance of Rs 1 lakh to the couple. He would occasionally give money to Subbarayudu, an alcohol addict.

As Subbarayudu began skipping work, Sudhakar pressured him to repay the money. Subbarayudu had reportedly promised Sudhakar to clear the debt in the presence of village heads. After he failed to do so, Sudhakar directed Nagamani to join work and repay the money as per the pact. He then locked up Nagamani.

“Sudhakar pressured us to pay Rs 2 lakh and forced us to sign a bond paper in this regard. Though we pleaded with him that we will work at the nursery, he locked me up in the farm without giving food and water,” Nagamani said.

