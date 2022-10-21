Rahul’s yatra continues to evoke good response in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to evoke a good response from people in the district. On the third day of his yatra, representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber, AP Unemployed youth Association, Madiga Dandora and several people’s organisation met Rahul seeking his support in getting their problems solved. Rahul responded positively to the issues taken to his notice.

He promised to get them solved if Congress comes to power at the Centre. Rahul resumed his yatra from Banavasi in Yemmiganur Assembly segment.

After walking a few kilometers, Rahul took a break at Mugati in the morning session. During the second session, he covered Machani Somappa Circle in Yemmiganur and addressed street corner meetings at Kalvakuntla village.

Later, Rahul visited Mantralayam Mutt and offered prayers to Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy. He stopped near the helipad ground on the outskirts of Mantralayam for a night halt on 43rd day of his yatra.

