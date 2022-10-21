Home States Andhra Pradesh

Siblings kills mother and surrender in Andhra

A 52-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her son and daughter in Kunkalamaru village at Karamchedu mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday.

Published: 21st October 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 52-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her son and daughter in Kunkalamaru village at Karamchedu mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday. According to Inkollu police, the deceased was identified as Tadiboyina Venkata Ratnam (52), who was a resident of Kunkalamaru village, was mentally unstable for the past few years, and her condition got worsened after losing her husband a few months back.

Afraid to be alone, she forced her children Lakshmaiah (23) and Tirupathamma (25) to stay at home along with her and did not allow them to go out. It is learnt that she even abused her children. Fed up with her behaviour, the siblings decided to kill her.

On October 15, they both attacked her with knives and axe killing her on the spot. When both accused were trying to shift her body to the village outskirts for cremation, the villagers found out about the incident and informed the police. The siblings then fled from the scene. Upon receiving a complaint, the police filed a case and started an investigation. However, both accused came to Inkollu police station and surrendered along with weapons used in the crime. The police arrested them and sent them on remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siblings kill mother Bapatla district
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp