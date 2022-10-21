Siblings kills mother and surrender in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 52-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her son and daughter in Kunkalamaru village at Karamchedu mandal of Bapatla district on Thursday. According to Inkollu police, the deceased was identified as Tadiboyina Venkata Ratnam (52), who was a resident of Kunkalamaru village, was mentally unstable for the past few years, and her condition got worsened after losing her husband a few months back.

Afraid to be alone, she forced her children Lakshmaiah (23) and Tirupathamma (25) to stay at home along with her and did not allow them to go out. It is learnt that she even abused her children. Fed up with her behaviour, the siblings decided to kill her.

On October 15, they both attacked her with knives and axe killing her on the spot. When both accused were trying to shift her body to the village outskirts for cremation, the villagers found out about the incident and informed the police. The siblings then fled from the scene. Upon receiving a complaint, the police filed a case and started an investigation. However, both accused came to Inkollu police station and surrendered along with weapons used in the crime. The police arrested them and sent them on remand.

