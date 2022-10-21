Home States Andhra Pradesh

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju refuses to respond to remarks of Kanna

Veerraju said Pawan Kalyan has good connections with the BJP national leaders and the two parties will continue to remain as allies.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after his open dissent against State BJP chief Somu Veerraju, support came in for senior leader and former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana from his followers and party leaders who opined that he had waited for too long to raise the banner of revolt.

Trouble brewed in the saffron party on Wednesday with Kanna blaming Veerraju for Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan cosying up to Telugu Desam with the BJP failing to maintain proper relations with its ally. Kanna’s close followers and leaders closeted with the former BJP State chief where they discussed as to how the party under the leadership of Veerraju failed to take up agitation against the YSRC government.

Meanwhile, Veerraju returned to the State from Bengaluru, but did not responded to the remarks of Kanna. Veerraju said, “Kanna is a senior leader in our party and I won’t respond to his comments. Whatever happened has happened and I will speak within my limits as the president of the party,” he maintained.
