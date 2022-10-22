15 per cent stipend hike for Junior doctors; APJUDA demands more

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stipends for house surgeons, postgraduates (degree and diploma), super speciality and MDS course students of government medical and dental colleges were hiked by 15 per cent. An order to this effect was issued on Friday.

The revised stipend for MBBS and BDS interns will be Rs 22,527 instead of Rs 19,589. First-year students of PG degree, diploma and MDS will be paid Rs 50,686 instead of Rs 44,075, while students in the second year will be paid Rs 53,503 instead of Rs 46,524. Stipend for third-year PG and MDS students has been hiked to Rs 56,319 instead of Rs 48,973. For first-year super specialty interns, the stipend has been hiked toRs 56,319 from Rs 48,973, while second-year students will be paid Rs 59,135 instead of Rs 51,422.

Junior docs not to call off stir plan

Third-year students will receive Rs 61,949, up from Rs 53,869. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA), which had served a strike notice demanding 42 per cent stipend hike on Monday, held discussions with Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu after the orders were issued.

Association president Dr J Jaswanth welcomed the government order, but maintained that they won’t call of the strike, but hold it temporarily. He said the Association will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and give a representation on their issues.

The government informed the Association that the stipend has been hiked on par with Telangana. On the revision of stipend for super speciality students, the principal secretary asked them to give a representation and promised to look into it.

APJUDA had demanded an immediate hike of stipend by 42 per cent and issued a notice stating that they would boycott Outpatient services from October 26 and Inpatient elective duties from October 27, if the government didn’t respond to their demand.

