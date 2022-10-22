CM Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to protect witnesses in Viveka case: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to continue in the post as he failed to protect the witnesses in the murder case of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, alleged Opposition TDP on Friday. The TDP felt that it is better for Jagan to voluntarily step down from the post as he could not do justice to his own family.

TDP Politburo member Nimmala Ramanaidu said it was a shame on the part of Jagan to continue in the post even after the CBI opined that Jagan was trying to protect those involved in the murder of Viveka.

Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, the TDP MLA wondered over lack of response from the CM even as the Supreme Court ‘commented’ that the State government was supporting the criminals in the Viveka case and influencing the probe. “It is a humiliation to Jagan as the Apex Court is set to transfer the investigation of the case to another State from AP,” he opined.

The TDP leader demanded an explanation from Jagan on the CBI in charge sheet mentioning that Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy had played a key role in the murder of Viveka. He further said the remarks of SC that there was no protection to the witnesses in the Viveka case in the State, reflecting the poor maintenance of law and order in the State. Accusing Jagan of making every effort to save Avinash in the murder case, he charged that the accused hired prominent advocates with the financial support of Jagan and Avinash Reddy.

