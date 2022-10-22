Dharmana offers to resign; Sajjala says move to Vizag anytime soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Plan to shift executive capital to Visakhapatnam is definite, Government Advisor (public affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Friday even as Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao offered to resign “for leading a movement favouring the government’s decentralised development plan.”

The revenue minister met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli. Stating that a few political forces with support of certain media houses were hindering the ‘long-cherished dream of North Andhra people’, Dharmana said, “As a native of Srikakulam, one of the most backward districts of the country, I strongly believe that with Visakhapatnam as executive capital, our region will develop and prosper. I am ready to step down as minister to lead this movement and have that dream realised.”

However, the Chief Minister advised him not to resign and assured him that the government is committed to decentralisation and making Visakhapatnam the executive capital.On the sidelines of a party meeting in Guntur, Sajjala, too, maintained that Vizag will be the executive capital.

“Administration from Visakhapatnam can begin anytime. Time should be conducive for the employees to shift. Some legal hurdles also need to be crossed before shifting to Visakahapatnam,” the YSRC general secretary noted. Speaking to reporters, he said three-capitals plan was never on the government’s agenda.

Admin from Vizag anytime: Sajjala

“Jagan had thought of it after considering the fallout of the Amaravati mega capital project, a pipe dream. A city takes two to three decades to start seeing growth. Hitech city, where works began during N Janardhan Reddy and continued under N Chandrababu Naidu, is witnessing growth now after three decades. Naidu conceived Amaravati as a real estate venture with 30,000 acres. After his dream was shattered, he began feeling uneasy,” he opined.

Sajjala said Jagan’s decentralised administration concept is aimed at equal development of all regions in the State. Citing Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, the YSRC leader accused Naidu of ignoring the panel’s recommendations and proposing the Amaravati plan. “But he did nothing in five years even after spending Rs 1,200 crore, Sajjala exclaimed.

“The three capitals are in line with the Sribagh Pact. Even the BJP and Left parties have supported the plan to construct high court at Kurnool,” he pointed out. Referring to Naidu’s meeting with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Sajjala said it was not surprising. “TDP chief went to meet Pawan so as to ensure that his party leaders, who are looking for ways to leave, continue to stay with him,” he opined and dismissed the ongoing Amaravati-Arasavalli Padayatra as a rally meant to protect the interests of a few realtors.

NAIDU’S MEETING WITH JSP CHIEF NOT SURPRISING: GOVT ADVISOR

Citing Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ignoring the panel’s recommendations and proposing the Amaravati plan. “But he did nothing in five years even after spending Rs 1,200 crore,” he exclaimed. Referring to Naidu’s meeting with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Sajjala said it was not surprising

VIJAYAWADA: Plan to shift executive capital to Visakhapatnam is definite, Government Advisor (public affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Friday even as Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao offered to resign “for leading a movement favouring the government’s decentralised development plan.” The revenue minister met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli. Stating that a few political forces with support of certain media houses were hindering the ‘long-cherished dream of North Andhra people’, Dharmana said, “As a native of Srikakulam, one of the most backward districts of the country, I strongly believe that with Visakhapatnam as executive capital, our region will develop and prosper. I am ready to step down as minister to lead this movement and have that dream realised.” However, the Chief Minister advised him not to resign and assured him that the government is committed to decentralisation and making Visakhapatnam the executive capital.On the sidelines of a party meeting in Guntur, Sajjala, too, maintained that Vizag will be the executive capital. “Administration from Visakhapatnam can begin anytime. Time should be conducive for the employees to shift. Some legal hurdles also need to be crossed before shifting to Visakahapatnam,” the YSRC general secretary noted. Speaking to reporters, he said three-capitals plan was never on the government’s agenda. Admin from Vizag anytime: Sajjala “Jagan had thought of it after considering the fallout of the Amaravati mega capital project, a pipe dream. A city takes two to three decades to start seeing growth. Hitech city, where works began during N Janardhan Reddy and continued under N Chandrababu Naidu, is witnessing growth now after three decades. Naidu conceived Amaravati as a real estate venture with 30,000 acres. After his dream was shattered, he began feeling uneasy,” he opined. Sajjala said Jagan’s decentralised administration concept is aimed at equal development of all regions in the State. Citing Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, the YSRC leader accused Naidu of ignoring the panel’s recommendations and proposing the Amaravati plan. “But he did nothing in five years even after spending Rs 1,200 crore, Sajjala exclaimed. “The three capitals are in line with the Sribagh Pact. Even the BJP and Left parties have supported the plan to construct high court at Kurnool,” he pointed out. Referring to Naidu’s meeting with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Sajjala said it was not surprising. “TDP chief went to meet Pawan so as to ensure that his party leaders, who are looking for ways to leave, continue to stay with him,” he opined and dismissed the ongoing Amaravati-Arasavalli Padayatra as a rally meant to protect the interests of a few realtors. NAIDU’S MEETING WITH JSP CHIEF NOT SURPRISING: GOVT ADVISOR Citing Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ignoring the panel’s recommendations and proposing the Amaravati plan. “But he did nothing in five years even after spending Rs 1,200 crore,” he exclaimed. Referring to Naidu’s meeting with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Sajjala said it was not surprising