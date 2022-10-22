Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur channel to get face-lift with Rs 274 crore

The channel takes off from the right bank of river Krishna upstream of Prakasam Barrage in Guntur district.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:27 AM

Guntur channel

Guntur channel (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the State government has given permission for the long-awaited extension of Guntur Channel system, 38,400 acres of ayacut will be developed in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts at the cost of Rs 274 crore. The channel takes off from the right bank of river Krishna upstream of Prakasam Barrage in Guntur district.

The 47-km-long channel provides drinking and irrigation water to people in Tadepalle, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani, Guntur, Chebrolu, Vatticherukuru and Prathipadu. Modernisation of this water channel had b een on the cards for several years, but could not take off due to delay in survey and issuing permissions.
Officials concerned have prepared plans to extend the channel up to 74.065 km, which is from Garapadu village in Vatticherukuru to Parchur lake.

This will increase the capacity of the channel from 600 cusecs to 750 and provide irrigation to as many as 48,000 acres and fulfil drinking water needs of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, Tadepalle-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation and also supply water to 38 tanks in 33 villages. A surplus escape regulator will be constructed to divert the floodwater to lakes and canals. Over 441.16 acres of land is yet to be acquired.

