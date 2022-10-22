Overwhelmed by support, says Rahul Gandhi as he leaves Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Just as he concluded the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had a cup of tea and biscuits with Indiramma, a 70-year-old daily wager, at her home in Madhavaram.

Rahul, who resumed his padayatra from Mantralayam on Friday morning, crossed the river Tungabhadra via Madhavaram bridge and entered Rayachur in Karnataka on the other side of the river. In a letter, the Gandhi scion thanked the people of the State for their overwhelming support and promised to solve their issues as soon as the Congress party comes to power.

He noted that his interactions with diverse groups during the three-day journey have brought to his attention several significant issues affecting the people. Asserting that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant should not be privatised, Rahul reiterated that his party is committed to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and develop Amaravati as the sole capital.

“We note that the State government has systematically undermined the Panchayati Raj system and are strongly opposed to this assault on democratic institutions,” he said.

Rahul vows to make Cong regain past glory in AP

Recalling his interactions with diverse groups of farmers, youth, women, workers and many other stakeholders, Rahul promised to amplify their voices. “We remember the commitments made in 2014, in and by Parliament, to the people of Andhra Pradesh. These are not assurances made by one person or one party, but have been made by the Parliament to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We are determined to ensure that these commitments are met fully and speedily. Both the Central and State governments have failed in this regard,” he remarked.

An old woman shows her affection

towards Rahul Gandhi during his

yatra in Kurnool district on Friday

I Express

Noting that AP has been the party’s bastion in the past, the leader said, “We are determined to do all we can to ensure that the Congress returns to its pre-eminent position in the hearts and minds of the people in Andhra. I believe that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will serve as a first step in this journey.”

Stating that there is a continued effort to pit Indians against each other on the lines of caste, religion, language, food and dress, Rahul said, “As we press on ahead, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue its engagement and outreach, while highlighting these deeply disturbing issues. On behalf of the Congress Party, I invite all of you to join us,” he concluded.

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter commented, “It has been a confidence-boosting three days. We are all grateful to the people of this great State for their phenomenal response. We will redouble our efforts to win back their trust.”

Rahul, who entered Kurnool at Kshetra Gudi in Halaharvi mandal of Aluru constituency on October 18, during his four days in Andhra Pradesh covered 119 km. He walked through four assembly constituencies: Aluru, Adoni, Yemiganur and Mantralayam. He visited two temples: Gangamma temple in Adoni and Mantralayam Raghavendra Swamy mutt.

KURNOOL: Just as he concluded the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had a cup of tea and biscuits with Indiramma, a 70-year-old daily wager, at her home in Madhavaram. Rahul, who resumed his padayatra from Mantralayam on Friday morning, crossed the river Tungabhadra via Madhavaram bridge and entered Rayachur in Karnataka on the other side of the river. In a letter, the Gandhi scion thanked the people of the State for their overwhelming support and promised to solve their issues as soon as the Congress party comes to power. He noted that his interactions with diverse groups during the three-day journey have brought to his attention several significant issues affecting the people. Asserting that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant should not be privatised, Rahul reiterated that his party is committed to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and develop Amaravati as the sole capital. “We note that the State government has systematically undermined the Panchayati Raj system and are strongly opposed to this assault on democratic institutions,” he said. Rahul vows to make Cong regain past glory in AP Recalling his interactions with diverse groups of farmers, youth, women, workers and many other stakeholders, Rahul promised to amplify their voices. “We remember the commitments made in 2014, in and by Parliament, to the people of Andhra Pradesh. These are not assurances made by one person or one party, but have been made by the Parliament to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We are determined to ensure that these commitments are met fully and speedily. Both the Central and State governments have failed in this regard,” he remarked. An old woman shows her affection towards Rahul Gandhi during his yatra in Kurnool district on Friday I ExpressNoting that AP has been the party’s bastion in the past, the leader said, “We are determined to do all we can to ensure that the Congress returns to its pre-eminent position in the hearts and minds of the people in Andhra. I believe that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will serve as a first step in this journey.” Stating that there is a continued effort to pit Indians against each other on the lines of caste, religion, language, food and dress, Rahul said, “As we press on ahead, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue its engagement and outreach, while highlighting these deeply disturbing issues. On behalf of the Congress Party, I invite all of you to join us,” he concluded. Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter commented, “It has been a confidence-boosting three days. We are all grateful to the people of this great State for their phenomenal response. We will redouble our efforts to win back their trust.” Rahul, who entered Kurnool at Kshetra Gudi in Halaharvi mandal of Aluru constituency on October 18, during his four days in Andhra Pradesh covered 119 km. He walked through four assembly constituencies: Aluru, Adoni, Yemiganur and Mantralayam. He visited two temples: Gangamma temple in Adoni and Mantralayam Raghavendra Swamy mutt.