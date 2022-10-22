Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police asks Amaravati farmers to show ID cards amid Maha Padayatra

After taking a brief halt for lunch, the farmers resumed their padayatra. But it was stopped by police.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Tension prevailed for a while when police prevented Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers at Pasalapudi in Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday. After resuming their padayatra at Rayavaram in the morning, the farmers reached Pasalapudi by noon. After taking a brief halt for lunch, the farmers resumed their padayatra. But it was stopped by police.

Ramachandrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy asked the farmers to proceed ahead only after showing their identity cards. This led to exchange of arguments between the police and the farmers, resulting in jostling. Even as the police stopped the padayatra, the farmers tried to proceed ahead raising ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans. In the ensuing jostling between the police and the farmers, a few ryots and JAC leaders suffered minor injuries.

Resenting the police action, the farmers squatted on the road and raised slogans against the government. However, the police made it clear that farmers would be allowed to continue the padayatra only after showing their identity cards. JAC leaders Siva Reddy and Tirupati Rao questioned why the police, who did not ask the farmers to show identity cards all these days, were insisting them now. The police maintained that they obstructed the padayatra as per the directions of the High Court, without showing the order copy, the ryots alleged.

The police said the High Court permitted only 600 farmers to undertake padayatra. Following the suggestion from the police, JAC leader Siva Reddy appealed to people to extend their solidarity to Maha Padayatra by standing on either side of the road.

Later, the farmers continued their padayatra. The farmers will visit Draksharamam temple on Saturday. After performing offering prayers at the temple, they will resume padayatra. Meanwhile, YSRC activists, led by BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna held a rally in support of the three-capital proposal of the YSRC government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Padayatra Jai Amaravati
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp