Spike in drowning cases on beaches of Andhra, a cause of concern

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite taking preventive measures, back-to-back drowning cases reported from the beaches in Bapatla district are making people, in particular tourists, worried. Suryalanka beach is one of the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists all across the State visit the beach annually.

As many resorts have come up in the last few years, the footfall has increased even more, especially during the festive and holiday seasons. Ramapuram beach, 27 km from Suryalanka beach, is also famous in Bapatla district. However, in the last few months, there have been several drowning incidents. As many as six boys drowned in the sea at Suryalanka beach on October 4, and four boys were washed away at the Ramapuram beach on Thursday. In the latest incident, while one body was found, the other three are still missing.

As many as seven engineering students in Guntur, without informing their parents and college management, went to the Ramapuram beach on Thursday afternoon for fun. Four of them were swept away due to the high tides. The other three rushed to the shore and alerted the marine police personnel who were on patrol. A rescue operation was launched and the body of one Mahadevan (19) was recovered. The other three missing boys have been identified as Gowtham (18), Ramana (19), and Rohith (18). The rescue operation is still going on.

In the last four months, 11 similar incidents were reported in which 30 people were washed away in the sea out of whom 21 were rescued and 9 died. Following Thursday’s tragedy, officials have increased vigil at the beaches. As part of it, cautionary boards have been set up on the beachs, with advisories on safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea. Marine and civil police too are conducting patrolling to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. As many as 10 skilled divers are available at Suryalanka beach round-the-clock to rescue the people. A first-aid centre was also opened to provide immediate treatment.

However, police say awareness among the people is the key to preventing these accidents. Speaking to TNIE, Epurupalem SI Janardhan said that, the civil police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to Vadarevu coastline which is over 700 meters.

“We have set up instruction boards and are making announcements on precautionary measures. Two civil police constables and marine police do the rounds preventing people from going into deep waters and guiding them. But people ignore these instructions and venture into the sea without taking any precautions. This is the main reason for these tragic incidents,” he explained the Epurupalem SI.

