Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to get 10 e-buses from MEIL for use in Tirumala

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has announced it will donate 10 electric buses to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on the occasion of Diwali.MEIL’s subsidiary, Olectra Greentech Limited, manufactures and supplies e-buses under the Central government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Olectra Greentech Limited Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep met TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the Annamayya Bhavan on Friday and handed-over a letter from MEIL’s Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy.

“This is a small gesture from MEIL and Olectra to the Lord. It is our way of thanking Lord Venkateswara for blessing us abundantly for the last 32 years of our journey. We seek his continuous blessings in our future endeavours and growth,” the letter read.

The eco-friendly, zero-emission e-buses will expedite the TTD’s plan to decarbonise the pilgrim centre, as they will help combat air pollution, reduce noise and tackle climate change, making the ‘Spiritual Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh emissions-free. Additionally, as fuel prices remain turbulent, the e-buses are economical and their life span is longer.

