191 licences issued for firecrackers sale in Andhra for Diwali

A total of 191 applicants were granted temporary licenses across the district under the Ongole, Kanigiri and Markapur revenue divisions.

Published: 23rd October 2022 03:54 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities sanctioned temporary licenses for a total of 191 Diwali firecrackers sale points across the district. Among them, the authorities gave green signal for 30 shops to be set-up in the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits and the license holders are making stalls in the PVR Municipal School Grounds.

A total of 11 Licenses were issued for Markapur town limits. Many of the license holders now fear of the IMD weather forecast, as the meteorologists predict rainfall in next couple of days. “Almost every year apart of the government’s restrictions, rules and regulations, we are facing problems with the unpredictable rainfall which ruins our crackers sales,” said A Srinivasa Rao, Fire crackers trader.

After the preliminary inspection of all online applications by the Revenue, Police and the local bodies, the Revenue Divisional Officers of the concerned place issued these temporary licenses for 3 days period to sell the firecrackers at the identified locations. A total of 191 applicants were granted temporary licenses across the district under the Ongole, Kanigiri and Markapur revenue divisions.

