A treasure trove on carnatic music

Dr Revuru Anantha Padmanabha Rao By

Express News Service

The exceptional work rendered by Carnatic music trendsetter Ganakalanidhi Dr Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his tenure as the Carnatic music producer at Akashvani Hyderabad (he left that job in 1964), has been compiled by his daughter Sandhya in 660 pages. With his invincible relationship with Madras and Hyderabad Akashvani stations, he stood out as the first architect, introducing features like Bhakti Ranjani, talks on music, musicians, and composers, besides lecture-demonstrations on various topics in carnatic music.

In this time and age when “great sons” are leaving their parents in old-age homes while they are still alive, it is commendable that Varadaraja Iyengar’s daughter had spent time and money in research for more than 10 years and published the book titled, Carnatic Music Pioneer Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar, on her father. She has also established a memorial trust in her father’s name and re-published a book called, Mangaladri Kshetra Mahatyam after a century, which was written by her grandfather Veeraraghavacharyulu and first published in 1910.

Research Eloquence: Even today, as in olden days, Akashvani programmes vanish into thin air. Obtaining written documentation of the programmes is like scaling the Mt Everest! That being the case, for what Vinjamuri Sandhya has done -- going back as many as 70 years and getting hold of daily papers, Vani – a fortnightly (listing of programs published by Akashvani), Akashvani, Indian Listener and other magazines, researching them, organizing and publishing with authenticating information ---- awarding her with a D.Litt. is a minimalist honor. This monumental work is nothing less than the research papers brought out in universities today! It is commendable that along with a beautiful cover page, appropriate pictures are also added to the content to describe pictorially.

Subject Description: This book is a treasure trove for researchers of music and literature. There are five important parts in it. In Bhakthi ranjani part, description of more than 50 items and a few original texts are given in detail in 44 pages, which were produced by Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his time as producer of Carnatic music between 1956 and 1964. Those programmes are being re-broadcast in those Akashvani stations even today!

Mukundamala, Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Suprabhatam, Dikshitar Devi Kritis, Navagraha Kritis, Navaratri Kritis, Sri Radhakrishnashtakam, Sudarshanashtakam and Sri Ramachandrashtakam are important pieces in that part.

Talks on Music: Varadaraja Iyengar not only sang but also gave talks on music from Madras and Hyderabad stations – 12 of those are given. The topics of talks therein are possible only for scholars! He gave authoritative talks on topics such as Ragam–Tanam, Pallavi, Kalpana Swaram, Tambura, Talalakshanam, and Pancharatna Kritis. Talks about Sangeetha Thrayam are loaded with research material. They would be enlightening to researchers.

Musical Operas: This is a special item in Akashvani programs. Only those, who are well-versed in both music and literature, would be able to visualize these. These require a lot of research and hard work. Varadaraja Iyengar had produced and presented 20 such musicals and was hailed by audiences. The Operas he produced were based on the Kritis of Thyagaraja, Dikshitar, Shyamasastri, Shahaji and others. He taught them to musicians. These broadcasts were praised by the papers. In the same manner, ten talks that were broadcast on vaggeyakaras of Carnatic music are also literary gems. The Telugu land was not fully aware of even Tallapaka Annamacharya by 1952.

Swati Tirunal, Patnam Subrahmanya Iyer, Veena Kuppier, Walajapeta Venkataramana Bhagavatar, Muttiah Bhagavatar, and Seshiyengar were extraordinary musical geniuses. Introducing them to the music world is commendable.

Programmes on Topics on Music: There used to be an hour-long slot during nights at Akashvani when programmes on music and music literature were presented. The producers work very hard for months to get proper information in order to present them. Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar presented more than 25 such programmes and was lauded by fellow greats in the field of music. His life’s ambition was development and propagation of music. As principal of the Hyderabad Music College and as the producer of Akashvani, he worked relentlessly and became an icon in the field of music.

In Music Concerts Part, Vinjamuri Sandhya included a few items. Rare Annamacharya Kritis, Shyamasastri Kritis, Swarna Venkatesa Dikshita Kritis were sung by Varadaraja Iyengar himself and were introduced to the audiences. There is not a single sub-field in Carnatic music that he did not touch in order to do service to music!

Raga Lakshanam (Grammar of Ragas): With his unbeatable knowledge, Iyengar introduced an innovative feature called the raga lakshanam – where he gave lecture-demonstrations on various aspects of the chosen raga. He conducted this programme once every week from 1956 to 1964.

This commemorative volume has been compiled and released to the world by Sandhya Vinjamuri, who poured in abundant affection, love and hard work (and lost money) into compiling the book so that music enthusiasts could preserve it for a life time. Varadaraja Iyengar’s son Govindarajan, IAS, worked as the secretary of finance under Manmohan Singh and was praised by him. Now, by paying back to her father (in the form of this book) Sandhya too has become praiseworthy.

(Contact Vinjamuri Sandhya on 91766 41308 for copies)

BHAKTI RANJANI AMONG IMPORTANT

In Bhakthi ranjani part, description of more than 50 items and a few original texts are given in detail, which were produced by Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his time as producer of Carnatic music between 1956 and 1964. Those programmes are being re-broadcast in Akashvani even today!

The exceptional work rendered by Carnatic music trendsetter Ganakalanidhi Dr Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his tenure as the Carnatic music producer at Akashvani Hyderabad (he left that job in 1964), has been compiled by his daughter Sandhya in 660 pages. With his invincible relationship with Madras and Hyderabad Akashvani stations, he stood out as the first architect, introducing features like Bhakti Ranjani, talks on music, musicians, and composers, besides lecture-demonstrations on various topics in carnatic music. In this time and age when “great sons” are leaving their parents in old-age homes while they are still alive, it is commendable that Varadaraja Iyengar’s daughter had spent time and money in research for more than 10 years and published the book titled, Carnatic Music Pioneer Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar, on her father. She has also established a memorial trust in her father’s name and re-published a book called, Mangaladri Kshetra Mahatyam after a century, which was written by her grandfather Veeraraghavacharyulu and first published in 1910. Research Eloquence: Even today, as in olden days, Akashvani programmes vanish into thin air. Obtaining written documentation of the programmes is like scaling the Mt Everest! That being the case, for what Vinjamuri Sandhya has done -- going back as many as 70 years and getting hold of daily papers, Vani – a fortnightly (listing of programs published by Akashvani), Akashvani, Indian Listener and other magazines, researching them, organizing and publishing with authenticating information ---- awarding her with a D.Litt. is a minimalist honor. This monumental work is nothing less than the research papers brought out in universities today! It is commendable that along with a beautiful cover page, appropriate pictures are also added to the content to describe pictorially. Subject Description: This book is a treasure trove for researchers of music and literature. There are five important parts in it. In Bhakthi ranjani part, description of more than 50 items and a few original texts are given in detail in 44 pages, which were produced by Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his time as producer of Carnatic music between 1956 and 1964. Those programmes are being re-broadcast in those Akashvani stations even today! Mukundamala, Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Suprabhatam, Dikshitar Devi Kritis, Navagraha Kritis, Navaratri Kritis, Sri Radhakrishnashtakam, Sudarshanashtakam and Sri Ramachandrashtakam are important pieces in that part. Talks on Music: Varadaraja Iyengar not only sang but also gave talks on music from Madras and Hyderabad stations – 12 of those are given. The topics of talks therein are possible only for scholars! He gave authoritative talks on topics such as Ragam–Tanam, Pallavi, Kalpana Swaram, Tambura, Talalakshanam, and Pancharatna Kritis. Talks about Sangeetha Thrayam are loaded with research material. They would be enlightening to researchers. Musical Operas: This is a special item in Akashvani programs. Only those, who are well-versed in both music and literature, would be able to visualize these. These require a lot of research and hard work. Varadaraja Iyengar had produced and presented 20 such musicals and was hailed by audiences. The Operas he produced were based on the Kritis of Thyagaraja, Dikshitar, Shyamasastri, Shahaji and others. He taught them to musicians. These broadcasts were praised by the papers. In the same manner, ten talks that were broadcast on vaggeyakaras of Carnatic music are also literary gems. The Telugu land was not fully aware of even Tallapaka Annamacharya by 1952. Swati Tirunal, Patnam Subrahmanya Iyer, Veena Kuppier, Walajapeta Venkataramana Bhagavatar, Muttiah Bhagavatar, and Seshiyengar were extraordinary musical geniuses. Introducing them to the music world is commendable. Programmes on Topics on Music: There used to be an hour-long slot during nights at Akashvani when programmes on music and music literature were presented. The producers work very hard for months to get proper information in order to present them. Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar presented more than 25 such programmes and was lauded by fellow greats in the field of music. His life’s ambition was development and propagation of music. As principal of the Hyderabad Music College and as the producer of Akashvani, he worked relentlessly and became an icon in the field of music. In Music Concerts Part, Vinjamuri Sandhya included a few items. Rare Annamacharya Kritis, Shyamasastri Kritis, Swarna Venkatesa Dikshita Kritis were sung by Varadaraja Iyengar himself and were introduced to the audiences. There is not a single sub-field in Carnatic music that he did not touch in order to do service to music! Raga Lakshanam (Grammar of Ragas): With his unbeatable knowledge, Iyengar introduced an innovative feature called the raga lakshanam – where he gave lecture-demonstrations on various aspects of the chosen raga. He conducted this programme once every week from 1956 to 1964. This commemorative volume has been compiled and released to the world by Sandhya Vinjamuri, who poured in abundant affection, love and hard work (and lost money) into compiling the book so that music enthusiasts could preserve it for a life time. Varadaraja Iyengar’s son Govindarajan, IAS, worked as the secretary of finance under Manmohan Singh and was praised by him. Now, by paying back to her father (in the form of this book) Sandhya too has become praiseworthy. (Contact Vinjamuri Sandhya on 91766 41308 for copies) BHAKTI RANJANI AMONG IMPORTANT In Bhakthi ranjani part, description of more than 50 items and a few original texts are given in detail, which were produced by Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar during his time as producer of Carnatic music between 1956 and 1964. Those programmes are being re-broadcast in Akashvani even today!