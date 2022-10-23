Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati farmers halt padayatra temporarily

To take legal recourse against police ‘excesses’ and YSRC ‘threat’

Published: 23rd October 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Maha Padayatra in Kavali revenue division in Nellore (File photo I Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Farmers of Amaravati, who took up Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital of the State more than 40 days ago, halted their yatra temporarily on Saturday. The decision to halt the yatra was taken in the wake of heated arguments with police at Ramachandrapuram on Friday when the latter asked the farmers to show their identity cards.

While permitting the yatra of farmers, the High Court clearly stated that the number of participants should not exceed 600 and they should belong to Amaravati region. People and parties supporting the cause of Amaravati farmers should not take part in the padayatra. They can only extend their solidarity by standing on either side of the road. The court directed the police to ensure the smooth passage of the yatra, strictly adhering to the conditions laid down.

Announcing its decision to halt the yatra, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS), which is spearheading it, said they will take legal recourse against the ‘police excesses’ and the threat posed by the ruling YSRC, especially to the women participating in the padayatra.

On Saturday, the farmers walked 14 km till Draksharamam temple, where they offered prayers for the divine intervention to retain Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. Ramachadrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy and his men prevented members of other parties from joining the yatra citing court orders. APS general secretary G Tirupati Rao said there will be a break for the padayatra for a few days and the timing coincides with Diwali festival. The padayatra is likely to resume after Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and the ruling YSRC activists held a rally in support of the three-capital proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Speaking on occasion, the minister alleged that there were not even 100 farmers in the padayatra.

