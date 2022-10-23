Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police rescue two abducted boys, arrest four

The accused are identified as Nagamma (43) and her son-in-law, P Nagaraju (29).

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police rescued two boys, who were abducted by the same person in two different incidents, and arrested as many as four persons on Saturday. Disclosing the details to the media, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez said that on September 29, a four-year-old boy, Prakash went missing while playing at his house in Arundalpet and after inspecting the CCTV cameras, the police found out that the boy was abducted by an unidentified woman.

When the investigation on this case is still going on, a 6-year-old boy, Varshith was abducted by another unidentified woman from Guntur GGH on Thursday. After cross-referring the CCTV footages of both incidents, the police came to the conclusion that the same person has been involved in both crimes and nabbed her along with another person at Palnadu bus station.

The accused are identified as Nagamma (43) and her son-in-law, P Nagaraju (29). According to the police, Nagamma, resident of Nallapadu in Guntur city, with the help of Nagaraju abducted the two children. Upon interrogation, it is found out that the duo sold the two boys to B Kalyan (38) and V Venkat Rao (52), residents of Kanakapuram village in Eluru district. Without any delay, the police rescued the boys and arrested them in Eluru.

