Home States Andhra Pradesh

Committed to social cause, Andhra farmer lends helping hand to poor students

He has been sponsoring the education of five engineering and four medical students in Alladupalli, Sitaramapuram and Sri Ramulupeta villages in Chapadu mandal.

Published: 23rd October 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Suryanarayana Reddy with the honorary doctorate | Express

Suryanarayana Reddy with the honorary doctorate | Express

By  S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The septuagenarian farmer’s helping hand to engineering and medicine students with a poor background has won him accolades of people in Proddatur and neighbouring villages. Murukuti Suryanarayana Reddy (73), a native of Savisettipalli village in Kasinayana mandal, has been doing social service for the last three decades.

Now, Suryanarayana lives in Chinna Guruvaluru village in Chapadu mandal. He has two sons. One of them is a software engineer and the other is into gold business. Taking inspiration from his parents, Suryanarayana had started indulging in social service activities. In 2008, he established Murukuti Suryanarayana Reddy Seva Trust to do social service.

He used to benignly donate money for the uplift of poor farmers as part of his service activities. He has donated books to 70 government school students in Mydukur, Porumamilla, Kasi Nayana and Giddalur Mandals in Kadapa and Prakasam districts. He also served as Rotary Club of Proddatur president in 2008-09.

He has been sponsoring the education of five engineering and four medical students in Alladupalli, Sitaramapuram and Sri Ramulupeta villages in Chapadu mandal. A girl who benefited from his sponsorship, is now working in the US and has been extending financial support to Suryanarayana Reddy Trust.

He has also been instrumental in conduct of veterinary medical camps in villages, besides helping farmers properly utilise the various welfare schemes for their economic uplift. Asia Vedic Culture Research University has conferred honorary doctorate on Suryanarayana in recognition of his social service activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra farmer Social cause
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp