Committed to social cause, Andhra farmer lends helping hand to poor students

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The septuagenarian farmer’s helping hand to engineering and medicine students with a poor background has won him accolades of people in Proddatur and neighbouring villages. Murukuti Suryanarayana Reddy (73), a native of Savisettipalli village in Kasinayana mandal, has been doing social service for the last three decades.

Now, Suryanarayana lives in Chinna Guruvaluru village in Chapadu mandal. He has two sons. One of them is a software engineer and the other is into gold business. Taking inspiration from his parents, Suryanarayana had started indulging in social service activities. In 2008, he established Murukuti Suryanarayana Reddy Seva Trust to do social service.

He used to benignly donate money for the uplift of poor farmers as part of his service activities. He has donated books to 70 government school students in Mydukur, Porumamilla, Kasi Nayana and Giddalur Mandals in Kadapa and Prakasam districts. He also served as Rotary Club of Proddatur president in 2008-09.

He has been sponsoring the education of five engineering and four medical students in Alladupalli, Sitaramapuram and Sri Ramulupeta villages in Chapadu mandal. A girl who benefited from his sponsorship, is now working in the US and has been extending financial support to Suryanarayana Reddy Trust.

He has also been instrumental in conduct of veterinary medical camps in villages, besides helping farmers properly utilise the various welfare schemes for their economic uplift. Asia Vedic Culture Research University has conferred honorary doctorate on Suryanarayana in recognition of his social service activities.

