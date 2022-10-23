Naidu-Pawan meet boosts morale of TDP cadres to fight YSRC

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as what transpired between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during their recent meeting is not known, Telugu Desam cadres are jubilant as they are confident that the meeting will pave the way for a political alliance between the two parties. They are of the view that the alliance if any, will help Jana Sena more than TDP. However, they maintain that joining hands with Jana Sena will enable them fight the YSRC.

In fact, the morale of TDP rank and file was low following the drubbing in the 2019 elections. It dwindled further, with the TDP faring very poorly in the elections to local bodies. Though the TDP chief put efforts into preparing the cadres to be ready to face elections at any time, there was confusion among them over a political alliance. The meeting of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan has given an indication that both parties are all set to join hands once again to defeat YSRC.

TDP sources say Naidu did not disclose any details about his meeting with Pawan Kalyan. However, they are of the view that the political developments in the State necessitate an electoral alliance between the two parties.

When contacted by TNIE, A senior leader from East Godavari district though felt that the meeting has nothing to do with alliance at present, however, indicated that it could be seen as a first step in the direction of opposition parties coming together to fight YSRC.

“I don’t think that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan discussed political alliances in their recent meeting. As there is nearly one-and-a-half-years for the elections, it is premature to talk about the political alliance,” another Telugu Desam leader observed.

He felt the dictatorial acts of YSRC regime forced the opposition parties to join hands. Earlier, Naidu was prevented by police at Vizag airport and now it was Pawan Kalyan, who was forced to confine to a hotel and return to Vijayawada without conducting the planned Jana Vani. By imposing such restrictions, the YSRC regime has indirectly helped the opposition launch a united fight against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the senior leader opined.

