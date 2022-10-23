Women’s panel serves notice on JSP chief seeking unconditional apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has served a notice on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apology to women for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against them during a recent party meeting.

Raising serious objections over his statement which she felt in nature of supporting multiple marriages by divorcing and paying alimony, Padma on Saturday expressed her concern and sought to know whether Pawan Kalyan, who is in an influential position, is ready to take the responsibility of the serious consequences. “Being in a responsible position as an actor and politician, he has to use his words wisely. Will he take responsibility if his fans or followers follow his path. What about the safety of women in the society?” asked the APWC Chairperson.

She further took serious exception to Pawan Kalyan using the word ‘stepney’ and reminded that such words are used by those who consider women as an object of pleasure or a commodity. “We never expected that Pawan would stoop such a low by degrading women for his political mileage and his remarks are highly objectionable,” she said, adding that the commission has received many complaints against him.

