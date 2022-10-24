Andhra Pradesh: Over 11,000 people treated in two days under the ‘Family Physician’ programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Doctors provided treatment to a total of 11,505 out patients over the last two days under the ‘Family Physician’ concept that was launched across the State on a trial basis on October 21.The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department announced that the programme has received a good response from people in rural areas.

As part of the soft launch, doctors have been visiting places in Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), while District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) of all the districts are monitoring the implementation of the programme.

On the first day, a total of 512 doctors provided treatment to 4,927 out patients at 629 clinics in 653 mandals. As many as 82 doctors also offered palliative care in these mandals. Additionally, 103 people were linked to Ayushman Bharat health cards.

On the second day, 572 government doctors and 112 doctors of 104 medical units participated in the programme held at 653 clinics in 676 mandals and treated 6,578 patients.

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner J Nivas said the trial run conducted in select village health centres across the State has received a great response. He praised the district collectors, DMHOs and deputy DMHOs for coordinating and making the programme a success. He further congratulated staff nurses, ANMs and Asha workers for carrying out the programme with dedication.

