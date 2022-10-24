Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ryots in Parvathipuram Manyam district demand elephants to be captured

Repeated pleas to either divert the herd into the forest or increase the compensation given to them have been ignored.

Published: 24th October 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: For years now, farmers of Balijipeta, Garugubilli and Vangara mandals in the district have been dealing with the herd of elephants that venture into their farms and destroy the crops. Repeated pleas to either divert the herd into the forest or increase the compensation given to them have been ignored. The farmers are now demanding the forest officials to capture the elephants. 

A CPI activist from Komarada mandal, K Samba Murthy said, “The compensation is meagre. The government has not hiked it for the past six years. Also, if a farmer incurs damage to two tonnes of crop, aid is provided only for one tonne. I appeal to the forest officials to either capture the elephants or divert them in their original habitation in Odisha’s Lakheri forest.”

Kurupam forest range officer and elephant monitoring cell, R Raja Babu said, “The herd strayed into plain mandals four days ago. It attacked a cattle shed and killed a cow near Lakhanapuram village three days ago. Later, the herd has been roaming in Balijipeta, Garugubilli and neighbouring mandals. We have been monitoring the elephants’ movements with the help of our trackers. We have began the procedure to disburse the compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp