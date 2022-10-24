Focus on strengthening power infrastructure: AP Energy Minister Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to meet the rising electricity demand in the State, the government has taken significant steps to develop and strengthen the power infrastructure and supply quality power 24x7 to consumers, said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

During a teleconference with the power sector officials, he said the electricity demand in the State has increased rapidly and it is expected to rise further in the years to come with the sustained economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, which will drive the electricity demand in multiple ways.

The average demand has touched 174 MU (million units) in October this year as against 158 MU during the corresponding period last year. There is a 10% increase in power demand and it is expected to reach 250 MU by March next year. At the same time, the industrial activity is increasing across the State and economic activities are also growing rapidly after the formation of new districts, he explained.

As per the directions of the government, the power utilities have taken steps to strengthen infrastructure such as transmission and distribution lines and construction of extra high tension (EHT) and 33 kv substations along with transformer capacity addition in order to meet the growing energy demand and supply quality power 24x7 to consumers.

In addition to the economic activity, the number of consumers is also growing, which will also contribute to the rising energy demand, Besides, the power sector in the country is undergoing considerable change. The competitive intensity in the power sector is rising at both the market and supply sides, including fuels and finances, he added.

Till September 2022, the total length of transmission lines under 400 kv, 220 kv and 132 kv level is 29,908 circuit kilometers (CKM). Under distribution voltage level, the total line length commissioned is 6,23,373 km. Now, APTRANSCO has 16 substations of 400 kv, 104 of 220 kv and 235 of 132 kv in the State. At present, there are 3,237 sub-stations of 33 kv. Five sub-stations of 33 kv were newly commissioned. A total of 316 MVA transformer capacity will be added during the current financial year, he highlighted.

The cumulative transformer capacity at 400 kv, 220 kv and 132 kv is 56,808 MVA. Around 37,862 distribution transformers are commissioned in 2022-23. The electricity demand of the State in 2016-17 was 49,991 MU and it increased to 60,943 MU in 2021-22, registering 21.9% growth. At the same time, power consumers in the State were 1.71 crore in 2016-17 and the number has increased to 2.03 crore in 2021-22, registering 18% growth in the last six years, the minister elaborated. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and other officials were present.

