Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on strengthening power infrastructure: AP Energy Minister Peddireddy

During a teleconference with the power sector officials, he said the electricity demand in the State has increased rapidly and it is expected to rise further in the years to come.

Published: 24th October 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to meet the rising electricity demand in the State, the government has taken significant steps to develop and strengthen the power infrastructure and supply quality power 24x7 to consumers, said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. 

During a teleconference with the power sector officials, he said the electricity demand in the State has increased rapidly and it is expected to rise further in the years to come with the sustained economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, which will drive the electricity demand in multiple ways. 

The average demand has touched 174 MU (million units) in October this year as against 158 MU during the corresponding period last year.  There is a 10% increase in power demand and it is expected to reach 250 MU by March next year. At the same time, the industrial activity is increasing across the State and economic activities are also growing rapidly after the formation of new districts, he explained.

As per the directions of the government, the power utilities have taken steps to strengthen infrastructure such as transmission and distribution lines and construction of extra high tension (EHT) and 33 kv substations along with transformer capacity addition in order to meet the growing energy demand and supply quality power 24x7 to consumers.

In addition to the economic activity, the number of consumers is  also growing, which will also contribute to the rising energy demand,  Besides, the power sector in the country is undergoing considerable change. The competitive intensity in the power sector is rising at both the market and supply sides, including fuels and finances, he added.

Till September 2022, the total length of transmission lines under 400 kv, 220 kv and 132 kv level is 29,908 circuit kilometers (CKM). Under distribution voltage level, the total line length commissioned is 6,23,373 km. Now, APTRANSCO has 16 substations of 400 kv, 104 of 220 kv and 235 of 132 kv in the State. At present, there are 3,237 sub-stations of 33 kv. Five sub-stations of 33 kv were newly commissioned. A total of 316 MVA transformer capacity will be added during the current financial year, he highlighted. 

The cumulative transformer capacity at 400 kv, 220 kv and 132 kv is 56,808 MVA.  Around 37,862 distribution transformers are commissioned in 2022-23. The electricity demand of the State in 2016-17 was 49,991 MU and it increased to 60,943 MU in 2021-22, registering 21.9% growth. At the same time, power consumers in the State were 1.71 crore in 2016-17 and the number has increased to 2.03 crore in 2021-22, registering 18% growth in the last six years, the minister elaborated. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp