Jana Sena ‘attack’ on ministers, TTD chief premeditated, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The recent attack on ministers at the Visakhapatnam airport was premeditated, not spontaneous, disclosed Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth here Sunday. Speaking at a presser, he said during investigation, it was found that some leaders had masterminded the October 15th attack on ministers Roja, Jogi Ramesh, and Vidadala Rajani, and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

It may be recalled that the attack unfolded on the particular day when the ministers and the TTD chief were about to depart from Vizag. They had arrived at the airport where JSP activists had been waiting to welcome their party chief Pawan Kalyan who was scheduled to land in the city. The YSRC leaders had come to the city to attend the Visakha Garjana meeting.

“JSP workers wanted to attack minister Roja, but her personal assistant Dileep was injured. They attacked the ministers, TTD chief and MLA Adeep Raj intentionally while they were going into the airport,” Srikanth said.

Narrating the sequence of events, he explained, “There was no permission for a rally, DJs, mass gatherings and use of drones. JSP leaders had informed the police about Pawan’s three-day tour in Vizag. They informed that their party president will reach the hotel from the airport via NAD, Thaticheltapalem, and Telugu Talli flyover. In their letter, there was no mention of a huge rally and use of high-decibel sound system. They also did not seek permission for mobilising people from different districts for the rally.”

There was a traffic jam for four hours due to the unscheduled rally. Emergency services were hampered and 30 air passengers missed their flight due to traffic jam, the police officer informed. Srikanth also said though Section 30 of the Police Act was in force in the city, Janasena leaders took out a huge rally from the airport in violation of the same.

Besides, damage to public property, police officials, including Pendurti CI Nageswara Rao, were injured. “Based on their complaint, criminal cases were filed against Jana Sena leaders and cadre,” he said.

According to him, in the investigation, it was established that ministers and leaders were attacked as per a plan. 70 persons were arrested and produced before the court. Nine of them were sent to remand and rest were released.

The commissioner said the police provided adequate security to Pawan Kalyan during his visit. DCP (law & order) and DCP (crimes) supervised the bandobust. “We merely requested Pawan Kalyan to stop the rally and go to the hotel as there was no permission for the rally. There is no truth in the allegations of the Jana Sena leaders. We have initiated action as the ministers and others were attacked,” he clarified and appealed to the people, particularly youth, not to get involved in criminal cases as they will hurt their future.Regarding the ‘false campaign’ surrounding the Pawan visit on social media, he said police were identifying social media accounts.

‘Intel’ reports trashed

Responding to reports of intelligence sleuths warning attacks on 13 YSRC leaders any time from JSP activists, party political affairs panel chief Nadendla Manohar demanded the DGP to clarify how the intelligence reports were leaked to media, if they were true

