JSP poses 17 questions to AP Women’s Commission over its inaction

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (APWC) serving notice on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apology to women for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against them during a recent party meeting, JSP activists launched a counter-offensive on social media. They posed 17 questions under ‘#APWomenCommissionExposed’ as to what the commission had done when YSRC leaders and cadre were found behaving in an objectionable manner towards women on several occasions.

They questioned the ‘absence’ of the women’s commission when a 23-year-old woman was raped in Vijayawada in April. It also questioned APWS inaction when a 32-year-old woman was done to death in Duggirala. “Where was it, when a 25-year-old woman was gangraped at Repalle railway station. Where was it, when Home Minister made objectionable comments on the incident,” the JSP questioned.

Listing out several incidents of sexual attacks and violence against women in the State, Jana Sena activists questioned the inaction of APWC. “What had it done, when the ruling YSRC MP was accused of making a sleazy video call to a woman,” it demanded to know.

