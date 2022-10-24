Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP poses 17 questions to AP Women’s Commission over its inaction

They questioned the ‘absence’ of the women’s commission when a 23-year-old woman was raped in Vijayawada in April.

Published: 24th October 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (APWC) serving notice on Jana Sena chief  Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apology to women for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against them during a recent party meeting, JSP activists launched a counter-offensive on social media. They posed 17 questions under ‘#APWomenCommissionExposed’ as to what the commission had done when YSRC leaders and cadre were found behaving in an objectionable manner towards women on several occasions.

They questioned the ‘absence’ of the women’s commission when a 23-year-old woman was raped in Vijayawada in April. It also questioned APWS  inaction when a 32-year-old woman was done to death in Duggirala. “Where was it, when a 25-year-old woman was gangraped at Repalle railway station. Where was it, when Home Minister made objectionable comments on the incident,” the JSP questioned. 

Listing out several incidents of sexual attacks and violence against women in the State, Jana Sena activists questioned the inaction of APWC. “What had it done, when the ruling YSRC MP was accused of making a sleazy video call to a woman,” it demanded to know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp