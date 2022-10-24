Home States Andhra Pradesh

Manohar terms JSP ‘attack threat’ to 13 YSRC lawmakers a new conspiracy

Manohar accused the police department of trying to provoke Pawan Kalyan to create disturbances. 

Published: 24th October 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to reports in a section of the media that intelligence inputs have warned of attacks on 13 people’s representatives of YSRC anytime from Jana Sena activists, Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said it is yet another ‘conspiracy’ of the YSRC government against JSP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Manohar said Jana Sena always acts in democratic spirit and such baseless allegations against the party are intentional. “We condemn such reports and demand the DGP to clarify if the intelligence reports are true and how they are leaked to the media,” he said. 

He advised the DGP to stop monitoring the phones and spying on the movements of Jana Sena leaders, instead probe into the leaks in his own department. Manohar accused the police department of trying to provoke Pawan Kalyan to create disturbances. 

“It has now come up with the conspiracy of attack threat to YSRC leaders to defame Jana Sena. He maintained that Jana Sena is a party committed to discipline and it respects law and values democracy. 
Manohar called upon Jana Sena cadre to effectively tackle the conspiracies of the ruling YSRC.

Stating that elections are not far off, he said their party is prepared to face the ruling YSRC in a democratic manner. He exuded confidence that people in the State will teach YSRC a befitting lesson for its irrelevant policies. 

