57 red sanders logs seized, four held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police arrested a four-member red sanders smuggling gang, including a CRPF constable and a former forest watcher, at Jinkapilla Gondi in Nallamala forest area of Kasinayana mandal on Tuesday, and seized 57 red sanders logs weighing about 1 tonne, a four wheeler, two motorbikes, five mobile phones and four axes from their possession.The arrested were identified as Sagili Bhaskar, Teliki Ramanaiah (CRPF constable, 212 battalion in Chhattisgarh), Sare Venkata Sudhakar and Pathuru Nagabushanam.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan, acting on a tip-off, Red Sanders Task Force SI T Hari Prasad and Kasinayana Task Force police under the instructions of Mydukur DSP SR Vamsidhar Goud, conducted raids 4 km west of the Nallamala forest in Savisettipalli village of Kasinayana mandal on Tuesday morning. During the raids, the Task Force police seized a red sanders dump ready for transportation and arrested four smugglers from the spot. The SP said a search operation is underway for the smugglers who escaped from the spot, and informed that the PD Act will be invoked against them.

