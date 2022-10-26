Amalapuram Joint Collector directs officials to curb maternal mortality rate

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Doctors, women and child welfare departments should play a key role in reducing the maternal and child mortality rate, clarified the Ambedkar Konaseema District Joint Collector Dhyan Chandra in a review meet held here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the efforts of anganwadi workers, ANMs and doctors in reducing the maternal and child deaths in the primary health centers, he inquired about the causes of their occurrences in PHCs and made it clear that everyone should coordinate to control the infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR).

He said that it is necessary for the field staff to be fully aware of the health protection of pregnant women right from the time of conception and to always convey the status of the health conditions of pregnant women to the higher level doctors, so that hospital deliveries can be conducted smoothly.

In case a pregnant woman goes to her home for delivery management, she is advised to submit the history report of her health status to the government doctors there and to the secretariat ANM. It is advised to monitor the condition of the pregnant woman from time to time to provide better medical services, he suggested.

Similarly, if the pregnant woman is receiving medical services in a private hospital, it is the responsibility of the local doctors to submit and monitor the health history report. It is suggested to strengthen the monitoring system and counselling system to avoid health problems like High BP, dengue and anaemia during pregnancy. Measures to prevent anaemia by providing nutrition in Anganwadi centers through the Child Welfare Department and preventive measures to be taken.

