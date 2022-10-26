Andhra HC fines petitioner for filing same plea twice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court took serious view of a petitioner filing a petition on an issue, concealing the fact that he had already filed a plea on the same subject earlier. P Ranga Rao of Sagarnagar in Visakhapatnam filed a petition in the High Court that common area of MIG housing colony was encroached by O Eswara Rao and illegal structures were being built. In the petition, he further claimed that officials did not take any action, when complained. The petition was filed in the High Court in September and the petitioner once again filed another petition on the same subject in October, concealing the fact that he had already filed a petition on the subject earlier.

When the case came up for hearing, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari took serious view of the fact that Ranga Rao had filed two petitions on the same subject and misused the court proceedings. He fined the petitioner `1 lakh and directed him to pay the same to the High Court Legal Services Authority Officer within one month. The High Court Registrar General was directed to initiate action against Ranga Rao if he fails to pay the fine within the set deadline.

Further, for omitting facts and misusing the court proceedings, the court considered it as contempt of the court and directed the Registrar to list the contempt case to the bench concerned as per roster. The petitioner’s omission of the fact that he had already filed a petition on the subject was brought to the notice of the court by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) advocate S Lakshminarayana Reddy and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Urban Development Authority (VMUDA) counsel V Suryakiran during the case hearing. The petitioner was summoned and it was proven that he filed the petition in September, but concealed the fact while filing the second plea.

