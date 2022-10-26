Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire destroys 12 shops in Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Narsaraopet, Palnadu district early on Tuesday. Locals informed the fire station after they noticed flames emerging from a couple of shops. 

Upon receiving the information, fire officials and brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and doused the flames within a few hours. It is estimated that property worth Rs 40 lakh in around 12 shops was damaged due to the blaze. 

District Collector Siva Sankar, local MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy visited the complex and inspected the spot. They announced an immediate compensation of Rs 30,000 for each destroyed shop. 

Officials suspect that a short circuit might have caused the fire, the collector said and added that the exact reason would be known only after the investigation. No casualties were reported as the fire erupted in the wee hours. 

Siva Sankar said assistance would be provided to those who lost their livelihood in the fire accident. MLA Srinivasa Reddy also assured the people to provide all necessary help from the government.

