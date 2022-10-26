Girl’s death case: Kadapa police arrest classmate

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police investigating the missing case of a degree second year girl, have achieved a breakthrough as they picked up one of her classmates Gurumaheswar Reddy, who allegedly harassed and forced the girl to love him and attend his birthday party. The boy was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Disclosing the case details to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan said Ramireddy lodged a complaint in Badvel urban police station stating that his daughter Anusha, did not return home from the college on October 20. On October 23, the girl’s body was found in Penna river at Siddavatam fort.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl spent time till afternoon with her classmate at Siddavatam fort on October 19 and later went home. The SP citing the postmortem report, said Anusha died due to high presence of water in her lungs and kidneys. The SP further said the birthday celebration videos on October 20, which was attended by Anusha and nine others at Siddavatam, to the forensic science lab for analysis.

