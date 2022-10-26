Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girl’s death case: Kadapa police arrest classmate

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl spent time till afternoon with her classmate at Siddavatam fort on October 19 and later went home.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police investigating the missing case of a degree second year girl, have achieved a breakthrough as they picked up one of her classmates Gurumaheswar Reddy, who allegedly harassed and forced the girl to love him and attend his birthday party. The boy was arrested and a case was registered against him under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Disclosing the case details to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan said Ramireddy lodged a complaint in Badvel urban police station stating that his daughter Anusha, did not return home from the college on October 20. On October 23, the girl’s body was found in Penna river at Siddavatam fort. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl spent time till afternoon with her classmate at Siddavatam fort on October 19 and later went home. The SP citing the postmortem report, said Anusha died due to high presence of water in her lungs and kidneys. The SP further said the birthday celebration videos on October 20, which was attended by Anusha and nine others at Siddavatam, to the forensic science lab for analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp