Godavari ghats spruced up for Karthika month

All the precautionary measures have been taken, keeping in view the safety of devotees and notice boards are installed at all bathing ghats to prevent drownings.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

A spruced up bathing ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Elaborate arrangements have been made at all 17 bathing ghats in Rajamahendravaram as the auspicious Karthika masam begins on Wednesday, said Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar. Thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in Godavari during the auspicious month. 

All the precautionary measures have been taken, keeping in view the safety of devotees and notice boards are installed at all bathing ghats to prevent drownings. About 30 dress changing rooms have been set up for women. Adequate lighting has also been provided at all the ghats, he added. 

Expecting a huge rush at nine bathing ghats at Kotilingala, Puskarala, Saraswathi, Kanakadurga, Sraddananda and other bathing ghats in the city, Dinesh Kumar informed that public address system has also been arranged to caution devotees. Medical camps will also be set up at the ghats on Mondays and other important days, he added.

