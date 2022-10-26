Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jewels worth Rs 37 lakh burgled in Palnadu

As soon as he noticed the broken lock, and the missing jewels and cash, he informed the police. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A few unidentified miscreants broke into a house and burgled gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 37 lakh on Monday night in Dachepalli.The incident came to light when the house owner, along with his family, had gone to his relative’s house for Deepavali and returned home on Tuesday. 

As soon as he noticed the broken lock, and the missing jewels and cash, he informed the police. A case was registered and investigation is underway. Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy visited the house. A dog squad and clues team have inspected the scene and collected clues. The SP instructed officials to coordinate with the technical team and expedite probe. A special team has been formed to investigate the case and nab the perpetrators.

