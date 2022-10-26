Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada Municipal Corporation chief issues notices to three employees

They expressed  anger that the sanitation management including sanitary inspector, sanitary secretary, and concerned staff, for not keeping the vicinity clean.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the sanitation works on Tuesday and ordered to issue show cause notices to three employees. He along with MHO Pridvi Charan toured the areas behind the DSP’s office and the Collectorate office, and expressed anger against the sanitation staff for not. Garbage was found everywhere.

He expressed his impatience that despite the implementation of many governance reforms for better sanitation management. He warned that such careless attitude will not be tolerated anymore. 

