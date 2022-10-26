Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mercury drop, not sign of early winter in AP

IMD says mercury well below normal at one or two places in coastal and Rayalaseema regions; Annamayya district records lowest 150 C

Published: 26th October 2022 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of changing wind patterns and the presence of North Westerly winds, minimum temperatures in the State have dropped more than normal for the past couple of days. As per State Planning Department’s realtime data, Somala in Chittoor district has reported the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Temperatures at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and Madnapalle in Annamayya have also dipped. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures were markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Temperatures below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) have been reported at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in Annamayya district.

Officials of IMD Amaravati explained that the drop in temperature at a few isolated places is not a sign of early winter. Stating that winter season begins in Andhra Pradesh in December, they said it is normal for the minimum temperature to drop a few degrees due to change in wind pattern. 

On the delay in the North East Monsoon, officials explained that it is normal for the monsoon, expected to arrive by October 26, to arrive after or before four days from the expected date. Rains are likely to lash the State by October 29, marking the onset of the North East Monsoon.  

Brushing away the theory that the cyclone in the bay has delayed the onset on the North East Monsoon, the officials said it is normal for a cyclone to be present in the bay at this time as October is considered as session of cyclones. 

Lowest temperature at Annamayya

