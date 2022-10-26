Home States Andhra Pradesh

Open House Exhibition attracts Bapatla citizens

Published: 26th October 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla citizens, including several students, attended the Open House Exhibition on Tuesday, which is being conducted for a week by the district police department to observe Police Commemoration Day. SP Vakul Jindal inaugurated the exhibition and elaborately explained the students of the various aspects related to the police department. 

The Open House Exhibition featured several equipment including 380 revolver, AK 47, 9 MM glock pistol, light machine gun, 303 riot guns, MP5A3 guns, 51MM mortar, multi-shell launcher, dragon light, bomb blanket, gas grenades, communication man pack pockets, night vision-day vision equipment and their operation.

He called on the people to utilize the opportunity and learn about the various equipment put on display. 
Explaining the significance of Police Commemoration Day, the SP said, we observe pay respescts to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the nation on October 21, 1959 at the Indo China Border. He also informed that a blood donation camp will be held on Wednesday.

