Srivari temple reopened for darshan after solar eclipse

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resumed Srivari Sarva Darshan at Tirumala temple from 8.30 pm onwards on Tuesday after temple ‘shuddi’ and other Kainkaryams after the solar eclipse ended at 6.27 pm.

Earlier, Sarva Darshan was allowed between 7 am and 7:45 am for devotees waiting in compartments and the temple was closed at 8.11 am as scheduled before.The temple doors were opened almost after 12 hours at 7.30 pm and after temple cleansing rituals.The Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan was closed at 8.11 am on Tuesday and reopened at 7.30 pm after shuddi of the kitchen and Anna Prasadam for devotees began at 8.30pm.In view of the MTVAC being closed following the eclipse, nearly 10,000 devotees were served breakfast from 6 am and 30,000 pulihora packets were distributed to devotees at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam.

Meanwhile, all the TTD local temples which were closed at 8 am Tuesday in view of solar eclipse on Tuesday, opened in the night. The solar eclipse occurred at 4 pm and it is a practice to shut down the temple 6 hours ahead of the eclipse occurrence. After performing shuddi and other purificatory rituals, temples were reopened for darshan after 7 pm.

