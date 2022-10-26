Tight vigil at Suryalanka beach for Kartika masam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Tuesday held a review meeting on the security measures to be taken at Chirala and Bapatla beaches during Karthika Masam.He instructed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements for the safety of pilgrims in coastal areas in the district. Stating that lakhs of pilgrims throng to Suryalanka and Vadarevu for the holy dip, Vakul directed the officials to set up sectors for every 50 metres of coastal line, police personnel and a diver to be present at every sector. Required ropes and life jackets should be arranged and the police should inspect the coast line with boats up to certain distance in the sea, preventing the pilgrims from venturing deep into the sea. Announcements should be made on the precautionary measures to be taken in the water, he added. CCTV cameras should be set up and the police personnel should coordinate with the command control room to provide all required assistance to the pilgrims and prevent untoward incidents, he said. Additional SP P Mahesh and other officials were also present.