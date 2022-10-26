Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Temperature drop in Agency areas, travellers started trekking

My colleagues from Karnataka are flying to Vizag next week to tour all these spots.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the temperature in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam have begun to see a dip, travel enthusiasts are ready to pack their bags an take a trip to tourist destinations like Lambasingi and Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Chintapalli recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius on October 21, 16 degrees Celsius on October 22, 14.8 degrees Celsius on October 23, 16 degrees Celsius on October 24 and 17 degrees Celsius on October 25.  It is expected to drop to single digits in the coming days. 

“I have personally trekked to many places surrounding Bengaluru. But little did I know about the number of trekking spots in and around Visakhaptnam. My colleagues from Karnataka are flying to Vizag next week to tour all these spots. We are specifically going on the Jindhagada Trek, which should be chilly during the winter,” an IT employee, Santosh said,

“A bike ride to Lambasingi with my friends before I graduate from college has been on my bucket list. We are expecting to see a dip in the temperature in December and are planning our trip to Lambasingi,” a final year engineering student, Srinivas expressed.

“A trip to the Agency areas around Vizag in the winter season gives a similar experience of being in Ooty, Coonoor or Coorg. The only difference is that the former is cost efficient and consumes less time. 

