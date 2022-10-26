Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt failed to ensure women’s safety in AP, alleges Telugu Mahila

The law and order situation in the State had totally deteriorated and there was virtually no safety for women.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anitha slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failure to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of women in the State. Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Anitha alleged that Jagan, who made several promises on women’s safety before coming to power in the State, failed to do anything concrete to implement them and instead he was shielding goodas and rowdy-sheeters.

“On an average, 49 crimes against women are being reported a day in the State. This clearly indicates Jagan’s lack of commitment to ensure women’s safety,” she pointed out.

The law and order situation in the State had totally deteriorated and there was virtually no safety for women. In the past 20 days, at least 17 major crimes against women were reported. “Women in the State are feeling a sense of insecurity due to the inefficiency of the Chief Minister in curbing the crimes against women,”  she deplored.Anitha alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, which was actually formed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was now acting as the ‘Jagan Commission’.

