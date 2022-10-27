446 selected for counselling at RGUKT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 446 students under the general category and 14 under the special category (CAP, PH, and Scouts) have been selected for the second phase of counselling for admission at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)

The University released the list of the candidates on the website www.rgukt.in. Selected candidates can download the call letters from the website and have to attend the counselling at 8.00 AM on October 31 in the Nuzvid campus, Eluru district with all relevant certificates that mentioned in the call letter.

Chancellor K. C. Reddy stated that “The University has not received any priority merit order for NCC and Sports special categories yet. The selection list for these two special categories will be declared as soon as the University receives merit order from the respective special category offices. Candidates belonging to these two special categories are advised to visit the University website for updates”.

