AP schemes attract students in AP-Odisha disputed region - Kotia

Published: 27th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The school run by the Odisha government in the hamlet without any students | Express

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: With the implementation of welfare schemes like Jagananna Ammavodi, Vidya Kanuka, Goru Muddha and YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the student admissions have been increased in several schools that are run by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in disputed Kotia region on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). Dhulibadra, a hamlet of Ganjaibadra GP in the disputed Kotia region, has two schools run by AP and Odisha governments.

Students attend a Mandal Parishad School
run by the Andhra Pradesh government at
Dhulibadra, a hamlet of Ganjaibadra
GP in the disputed Kotia region

The hamlet has 22 school-going children, 16 pre-school children (who are going to Anganwadi centres), 15 neonatal (lactating mothers) and six pregnant women. All of them are enrolled in the school and Anganwadi centre run by the AP government and enjoying the benefits of  Jagananna Ammavodi, Goru Muddha, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and other welfare schemes.  

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, AP and Odisha cannot take up any permanent constructions in the disputed Kotia villages, but they can implement schemes for the uplift of tribes. Both the governments have been running parallel schools, Anganwadi centres and hospitals in several disputed villages for the past few decades. The AP government has developed basic infrastructure in the school run by it under Nadu-Nedu, thus attracting students. There is virtually no student enrolment in the school and Anganwadi centre run by the Odisha government.

Speaking to TNIE, Muvvala Prasada Rao, headmaster of MPP School in Dhulibadra, said, “We have been implementing the Ammavodi, Goru Muddha and other welfare schemes. We have distributed uniform, shoes, school bags and books to students under Vidya Kanuka.

All the 22 students in the hamlet are coming to our school. All the pre-school children, lactating mothers and pregnant women have been registered with the Anganwadi centre run by AP.  The students as well as their parents are showing interest to come to our school and Anganwadi centre rather than going to the school and Anganwadi centre run by Odisha.”

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to resolve various interstate issues, including Kotia dispute, in November 2021. They have decided to appoint a high-level committee to look into interstate issues.

