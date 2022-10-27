Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla: Two staffers help doctor couple fake attendance, sacked

Two staff members of Tenali Government Hospital were sacked after the hospital superintendent found them helping a doctor couple to fake their attendance.  

Published: 27th October 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two staff members of Tenali Government Hospital were sacked after the hospital superintendent found them helping a doctor couple to fake their attendance. The incident has been reported a month after a medical officer at a primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Bapatla was sacked for faking attendance.

The doctor couple have been duping the authorities by faking their attendance using prosthetic thumb impressions. It may be noted that the State government has made bio-metric attendance mandatory. It has been learnt that the couple is from Guntur. While the man is a Urologist, his wife is a gynaecologist. They managed to mark their attendance with the help of subordinate staff at the hospital.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sowbhagyavani reportedly found two staff members moving suspiciously near the biometric device daily. On further probe, she learnt that the staff, a security guard and a supervisor, were helping the couple fake their attendance. Responding, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said action will be taken against them after a thorough investigation.

