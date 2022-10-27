Bapatla: Two staffers help doctor couple fake attendance, sacked

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two staff members of Tenali Government Hospital were sacked after the hospital superintendent found them helping a doctor couple to fake their attendance. The incident has been reported a month after a medical officer at a primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Bapatla was sacked for faking attendance.

The doctor couple have been duping the authorities by faking their attendance using prosthetic thumb impressions. It may be noted that the State government has made bio-metric attendance mandatory. It has been learnt that the couple is from Guntur. While the man is a Urologist, his wife is a gynaecologist. They managed to mark their attendance with the help of subordinate staff at the hospital.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sowbhagyavani reportedly found two staff members moving suspiciously near the biometric device daily. On further probe, she learnt that the staff, a security guard and a supervisor, were helping the couple fake their attendance. Responding, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said action will be taken against them after a thorough investigation.

