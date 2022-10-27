Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t neglect upkeep of TIDCO houses: Jagan

40,576 TIDCO houses handed over to beneficiaries; `5,005 cr spent on housing scheme in current financial year

Published: 27th October 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that houses built under the Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) are maintained properly so that they do not turn into neglected slums.

At a review meeting with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said, “There is a need for proper upkeep of TIDCO houses. Maintenance of these houses should be a regular exercise.”
Instructing the officials to extend help to the welfare associations in adopting best maintenance methods, Jagan said, “TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations.”
The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the housing programme and said 40,576 TIDCO houses have already been handed over to the beneficiaries and that `5,005 crore has been spent on the scheme in the current fiscal.

Stating that a total of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December, the officials assured Jagan that the number will reach 1,10,968 by March 2023. The officials informed him that the process of registrations in the first phase was also almost complete.

While the department has been paying special attention towards the construction of houses sanctioned in Vizag,  works related to electrification are also being expedited in colonies that are already constructed, they said.

The officials further explained to Jagan that residents’ welfare associations are being formed in colonies with more than 1,000 housing units. They are being educated about proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and street lights.   

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh, AP State Housing Corporation Chairman D Dora Babu, AP TIDCO Chairman J Prasanna Kumar and TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy TIDCO
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp