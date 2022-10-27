Don’t neglect upkeep of TIDCO houses: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that houses built under the Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) are maintained properly so that they do not turn into neglected slums.

At a review meeting with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said, “There is a need for proper upkeep of TIDCO houses. Maintenance of these houses should be a regular exercise.”

Instructing the officials to extend help to the welfare associations in adopting best maintenance methods, Jagan said, “TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations.”

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the housing programme and said 40,576 TIDCO houses have already been handed over to the beneficiaries and that `5,005 crore has been spent on the scheme in the current fiscal.

Stating that a total of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December, the officials assured Jagan that the number will reach 1,10,968 by March 2023. The officials informed him that the process of registrations in the first phase was also almost complete.

While the department has been paying special attention towards the construction of houses sanctioned in Vizag, works related to electrification are also being expedited in colonies that are already constructed, they said.

The officials further explained to Jagan that residents’ welfare associations are being formed in colonies with more than 1,000 housing units. They are being educated about proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and street lights.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh, AP State Housing Corporation Chairman D Dora Babu, AP TIDCO Chairman J Prasanna Kumar and TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar were present.

