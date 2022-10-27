PM Modi likely to visit Vizag on Nov 11 to launch project works

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on November 11 to lay the foundation stone for a slew of projects. During his visit, the Prime Minister will launch construction works taken up with Rs 400 crore for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station.

PM Modi is also likely to commission the Rs 26,000-crore modernisation and expansion project of Visakh Refinery, green campus at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Visakhapatnam and cruise terminal works.

The Prime Minister might lay the foundation stone for several sanctioned projects in the Port City, including the new office complex of the sanctioned South Coast Rail Zone which has its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, 400-bed ESI Hospital coming up with Rs 385 crore and modern a mega fishing harbour.

BJP district president M Raveendra told TNIE on Wednesday that the Prime Minister’s programme to the city has been finalised. However, a detailed plan of the programme is yet to be formulated, he said.

He further said, if PM Modi takes part in a rally or addresses a public meeting, the venue will likely be the Andhra University’s Engineering College Ground. This will be Modi’s first visit to the City of Destiny after he became the Prime Minister for the second time. He had last visited the city in 2019 and had announced a railway zone for Visakhapatnam.

