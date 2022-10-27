Home States Andhra Pradesh

RGV’s luncheon meeting with CM Jagan

Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on Wednesday. According to sources, Jagan and Varma discussed the current political situation in the State during a luncheon meeting that lasted for nearly 40 minutes.

According to reports, Varma, who earlier directed movies based on the life of politicians, has decided to embark on a new biopic venture involving a politician from AP. However, there was no official word from both the sides on what transpired between them.

