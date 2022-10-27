Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sitharaman to attend NTR birth centenary fete at GITAM

Nirmala will visit Narasapur on Thursday and participate in the launch of anti-corrosion embankment and skill development programme at PM Lanka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in the NTR birth centenary celebrations at GITAM University on Friday. She will be the chief guest at the NTR Memorial Lecture on ‘Empowerment - The road to Good Governance’ to be held at GITAM University. Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayan, and Dean of Indian School of Business Madan Pillutla will also attend the celebrations. Former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari will preside over the meeting.

Nirmala will visit Narasapur on Thursday and participate in the launch of anti-corrosion embankment and skill development programme at PM Lanka. She along, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, will inaugurate the IIFT campus at Kakinada on Friday morning. She will leave for Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning after her three-day visit to the State. BJP State president Somu Veerraju will accompany Nirmala during her visit to the State.

