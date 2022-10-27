Special panels to redress Section 22A grievances

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has decided to constitute special committees to address the grievances with regard to Section 22A. The decision to form the special committees was taken following a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, where it was found that there was no progress in the redressal of Section 22A petitions though the district collectors are empowered to address them. As a first step, it has been decided to set up the committees with retired judges.

Formation of special committees bring a new ray of hope for a large number of people, who are waiting for solution as their lands were locked in Section 22A denying them any transaction on their properties in Visakhapatnam. There are over 600 cases with regard to Section 22A.

Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908 bars certain properties from being registered/transferred. When parties are approaching the collectors, it is observed that, decisions are being avoided on fear of being questioned at different forums.

The government and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) have issued guidelines to the collectors in the State from time to time for disposal of the Section 22A applications.Detailed circular instructions have been given and powers have also been delegated to the collectors to remove lands genuinely assigned to ex-servicemen/serving soldiers and political sufferers/ freedom fighters and assigned lands prior to 1954 from the list of prohibited properties.

The proposed special committees will study and recommend course of action on matters referred to it by the collectors. Any deviation or disagreement shall be explained by the collector to the government in a detailed report. In cases where the land value is more than `50 crore, they will be intimated to the government through CCLA.

In Visakhapatnam, subdivision of lands was not done in most areas. Hence, several private lands are also listed as government lands. Besides some constructions were reportedly taken up on encroached barren lands and water bodies. This delayed the redressal of Section 22A pleas.

The second special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the YSRC government after it came to power in 2019, also received a flood of complaints with regard to Section 22A. It has received close to 250 applications pertaining to 22A issue. Of the 250-odd applications under Section 22A, it examined around 80 of them and found that about 20 applications have been wrongly categorised under 22A. It recommended it to the collector to denotify them from the list. The SIT then found that in the 80-odd examined, all have grossly violated the Section 22A norms and have blatantly encroached upon the land belonging to the government, public sector units or endowments or Wakf Board.

Land that fall in these categories and have been encroached or sold fraudulently, have been listed under this list and there will be no further registration, unless the case is considered by the revenue authorities and a NOC is obtained or de-notified from list.

Land categories Under Section 22A

22A 1(a) all assigned lands or land given to individuals for a definite purpose, which cannot be sold or transferred

22A 1(b) lands belonging to the Union and State governments

22A 1(c) lands belonging to endowments, Wafk board or any religious institutions

22A 1(d) lands notified under the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act

22A 1(e) lands allotted by the government to institutions or private establishments for a definite purpose

