Step up vigil at Guntur GGH, SP tells officials

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy and SP Arif Hafeez conducted a surprise inspection at Guntur GGH on Wednesday after the kidnap of a 6-year-old boy was reported at the hospital. In 2021, the abduction of a 4-year-old gained attention as the two accused were GGH staff members. Although the hospital authorities asserted that all security measures were in place, people have been expressing concerns over security lapses at the hospital following the recent kidnap case.

According to authorities, 185 CCTV cameras have been set up in over 45 wards of the hospital and about 175 security guards, supervisors are working in three shifts. In a meeting held with officials, the Collector instructed the authorities to set up another 100 CCTV cameras on a war footing to increase surveillance in the hospital.

He also suggested the security officers to take all required action to prevent such incidents in the future. Keeping in view the increasing number of patients, only a limited number of visitors should be allowed into wards during visiting hours, he added. The SP said a special surveillance team will be deployed at the hospital and security will be tightened to ensure safety of the patients.

