UHS issues notifications for management quota MBBS, BDS seats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Wednesday issued notifications for admissions into 18 medical colleges for MBBS courses 14 dental colleges for BDS courses under the management quota (category-B1, B2, & C (NRI)) for 2022-23 in private un-aided non-minority/ minority medical and private un-aided non-minority dental colleges affiliated to Dr NTRUHS.

NRI seats under the management quota is also available in Sri Padmavati Medical College for women(under SVMS), Tirupati. Registrar Dr CH Srinivasa Rao stated that the availability of online applications on the website will be open on October 26 10 a.m till October 31, 5 p.m in https://ugmq.ntruhsadmissions.com.

“The notification has been released for a total of 146 MBBS seats in the B1 category, 809 in the B2 category, 420 in C(NRI) category seats available in private non- minority colleges, 35 B category and 15 C(NRI) seats available in private minority colleges and only 23 C(NRI) seats available in SVIMS (women).

Adding to these, 66 B1, 388 B2 and 196 C(NRI) BDS seats are also available in private non-minority colleges,” he added. Registrar also stated that candidates who secured the Cut-Off marks and more in the NEET-UG 2022, conducted by NTA for the year 2022 and fulfilled the following eligibility criteria for admission into MBBS and BDS Courses, have to submit their online application by paying the non-refundable application and processing fee including verification fee through online and upload the relevant scanned original certificates/documents and images of photo and signature required for Management Quota seats.

Candidates from all over the country are eligible for admission into Management Quota [Category-B and C(NRI)] seats in UG Medical and Dental Courses as per National Medical Commission (Dental Council of India / Dr NTRUHS regulations.

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Wednesday issued notifications for admissions into 18 medical colleges for MBBS courses 14 dental colleges for BDS courses under the management quota (category-B1, B2, & C (NRI)) for 2022-23 in private un-aided non-minority/ minority medical and private un-aided non-minority dental colleges affiliated to Dr NTRUHS. NRI seats under the management quota is also available in Sri Padmavati Medical College for women(under SVMS), Tirupati. Registrar Dr CH Srinivasa Rao stated that the availability of online applications on the website will be open on October 26 10 a.m till October 31, 5 p.m in https://ugmq.ntruhsadmissions.com. “The notification has been released for a total of 146 MBBS seats in the B1 category, 809 in the B2 category, 420 in C(NRI) category seats available in private non- minority colleges, 35 B category and 15 C(NRI) seats available in private minority colleges and only 23 C(NRI) seats available in SVIMS (women). Adding to these, 66 B1, 388 B2 and 196 C(NRI) BDS seats are also available in private non-minority colleges,” he added. Registrar also stated that candidates who secured the Cut-Off marks and more in the NEET-UG 2022, conducted by NTA for the year 2022 and fulfilled the following eligibility criteria for admission into MBBS and BDS Courses, have to submit their online application by paying the non-refundable application and processing fee including verification fee through online and upload the relevant scanned original certificates/documents and images of photo and signature required for Management Quota seats. Candidates from all over the country are eligible for admission into Management Quota [Category-B and C(NRI)] seats in UG Medical and Dental Courses as per National Medical Commission (Dental Council of India / Dr NTRUHS regulations.